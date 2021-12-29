$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

GSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 315,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 254,947 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

