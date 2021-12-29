12,825 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

