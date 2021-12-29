1,286 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

