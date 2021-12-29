$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to report $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

NYSE VLTA opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $99,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

