1,371 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

