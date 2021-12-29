$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,600. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $584.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

