$151.59 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $151.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.11 million and the lowest is $151.30 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $109.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $545.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $725.12 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $756.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 453,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $483,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,722. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.