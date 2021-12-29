180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $15,189.52 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $15,189.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,677.65.
- On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,829.97.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino purchased 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
