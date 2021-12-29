180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $15,189.52 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $15,189.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,677.65.

On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino bought 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,829.97.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino purchased 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

