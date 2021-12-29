1,801 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

