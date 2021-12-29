1,860 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

