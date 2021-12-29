$209.54 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report $209.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.45 million and the highest is $209.98 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $616.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $617.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% in the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

