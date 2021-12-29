2,300 Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

