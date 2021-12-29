$244.50 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $244.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the highest is $248.50 million. 2U posted sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $945.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 707,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. 2U has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 31.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

