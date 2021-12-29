2,948 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 255.8% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 19,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of PNW opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.