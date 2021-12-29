2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 79.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 2U by 448.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

