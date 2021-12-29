317,030 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 317,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

