38,411 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $667.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.83%. This is a positive change from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

