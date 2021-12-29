3,936 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

