$399.99 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $399.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 629,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

