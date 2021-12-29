3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.93.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get 3M alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.64. 1,565,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.