3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.08. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

