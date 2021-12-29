$41.01 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $41.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.75 billion. AT&T reported sales of $45.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $167.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $173.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $156.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 40,635,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626,152. The firm has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

