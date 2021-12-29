4,607 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNBE opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock worth $42,964,272.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

