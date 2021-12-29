4NEW Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,773.97 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $113,773.97 and approximately $45.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006999 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

