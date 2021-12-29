550 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

