6,020 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of OLN opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.