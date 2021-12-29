6,403 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,403 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,362 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 45.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

