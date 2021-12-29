70,459 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.