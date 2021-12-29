850 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.