888 (LON:888) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.76

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.76 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($4.07). 888 shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.10), with a volume of 118,647 shares changing hands.

888 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 495 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 378.08.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,215.71). Also, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,414.24).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

