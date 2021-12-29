Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam Sells 4,700 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

