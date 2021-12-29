Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

