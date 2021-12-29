Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA traded down $16.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,071.90. 312,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,535,287. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.26, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,057.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.