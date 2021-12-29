Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,657. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.