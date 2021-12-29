Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 360 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.05. 19,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.