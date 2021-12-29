Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 377 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $440.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

