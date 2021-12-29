Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

MS stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. 50,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,952. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

