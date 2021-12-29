Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 8,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

