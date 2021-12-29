Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 282,895 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after buying an additional 366,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. 23,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,934. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

