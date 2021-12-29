Acadia Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

AKR opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

