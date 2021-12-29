Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2336 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

ACAZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

