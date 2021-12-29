AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,684.62

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. AceD has a total market cap of $30,684.62 and approximately $127.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

