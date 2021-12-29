Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 55,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,697,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

ADGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,094,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

