Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.16. 160,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,606,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $908,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,138,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

