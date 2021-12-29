Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 24.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. 559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

