AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

