AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $597.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.52 and a 200-day moving average of $557.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $372.45 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

