AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

