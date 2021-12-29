AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $359.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.23. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

