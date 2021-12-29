AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,917,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

